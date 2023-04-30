Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.53 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $167.42 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,692.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00305471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00524097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00067018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00404497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,109,478,982 coins and its circulating supply is 40,554,677,364 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

