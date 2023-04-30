Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,058,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 3,273,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $128.06. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $131.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.63.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $151,420,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.