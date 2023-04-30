Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,058,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 3,273,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $128.06. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $131.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.63.
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
See Also
