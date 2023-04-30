Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.93. 4,228,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,646. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

