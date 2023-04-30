Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,655,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 5,596,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Netlist Stock Down 0.2 %
NLST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 1,040,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.23. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
