Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,655,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 5,596,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Netlist Stock Down 0.2 %

NLST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 1,040,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.23. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

About Netlist

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

