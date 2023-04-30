Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
NTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 7,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.31.
Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.
Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.