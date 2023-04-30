Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 220.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 398,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 675,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,359. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

