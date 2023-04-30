Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

