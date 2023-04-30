NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 13,275 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after buying an additional 546,844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $301,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

FXB stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

