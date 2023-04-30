NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,085 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

