Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $26.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $173.45 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

