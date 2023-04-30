NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 317,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Stock Performance

NXTC stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

