NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) versus Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64% NextGen Healthcare 3.66% 6.46% 4.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NextGen Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 2.02 -$4.15 million N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 1.85 $1.62 million $0.35 47.83

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

