NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,451. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

