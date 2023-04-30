Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,584,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of BRF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF Stock Up 8.4 %

BRFS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRF Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

