Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

