Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

