NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,449 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.63% of NiSource worth $70,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.46 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

