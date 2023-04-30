Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NKTX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,152. The stock has a market cap of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.14. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

