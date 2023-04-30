NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €47.00 ($52.22) to €46.00 ($51.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

NNGRY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,861. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. NN Group has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.