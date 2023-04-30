NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

