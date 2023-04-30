North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NOA opened at $19.25 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,151,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 318,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.