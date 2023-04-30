Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

