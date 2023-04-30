Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $7.05 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 147,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

