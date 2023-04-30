Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 20,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,183. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 31.50%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $38,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Stories

