Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 16.2% in April

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,660. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

