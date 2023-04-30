NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $533,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 465.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,878,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,453,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 12,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,840.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,456.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,928.52. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

