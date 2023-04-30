O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE OI opened at $22.47 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $70,013,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 91.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

