Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Quiet Period To End on May 3rd

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OAKUU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

