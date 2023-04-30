Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0598 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $342.65 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.44 or 0.06463011 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06176307 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,712,908.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.