OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
OceanaGold Price Performance
Shares of OceanaGold stock remained flat at $2.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,455. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
OceanaGold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanaGold (OCANF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.