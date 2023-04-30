OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OceanaGold stock remained flat at $2.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,455. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OceanaGold Company Profile

OCANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

