Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $17.73. 678,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.