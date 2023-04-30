Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPIGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 989,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

