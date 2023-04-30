Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

