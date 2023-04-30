Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Olin Trading Up 1.3 %

OLN stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 2,012.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.