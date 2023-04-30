OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Short Interest Update

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OMNIQ Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:OMQS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 39,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNIQ by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

