On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut On the Beach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OOBHF remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

