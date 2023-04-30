Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 87.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Trading Up 5.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ondas stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.24. Ondas has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

ONDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ondas in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

