OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 201,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 143.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,299,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 3,122,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.16. 75,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,300. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $174.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

