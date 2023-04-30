OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $45.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.