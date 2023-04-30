Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,663.31 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,515.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,465.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

