Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.29 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 586.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

