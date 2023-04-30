Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

FISV opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

