Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $13.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

