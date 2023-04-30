Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,984 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.