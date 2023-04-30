Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

