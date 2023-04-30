Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

