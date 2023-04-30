Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Insider Activity

Paylocity Price Performance

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $193.29 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

