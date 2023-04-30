Oppenheimer Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $302.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

ENPH opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

