Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,935. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

