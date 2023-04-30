O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $36.50-$37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $36.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $917.31. 355,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $922.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $852.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.81.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

